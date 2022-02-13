Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Immigrants
Canopy of Northwest Arkansas, the state's only refugee resettment agency, has started a 13-week entrepreneurship program to train and mentor aspiring…
On Inauguration Day, the new administration called on officials to preserve the DACA program, ended the so-called "Muslim ban" on immigration, issued a…
Tuesday, President Trump signed a memorandum that would exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted for the purpose of redistricting efforts next…
Arkansas United hosted a teleconference this week to discuss how immigrants are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Advocates argue immigrants are…
Arkansas Immigrant Defense and Catholic Immigration Services of Springdale hosted an event Mar. 5 for advocates who serve immigrant and refugee…
Immigration policies, like 287(g), can affect many people and their families. We speak with one parent who is waiting to see whether her son will be…
The nonprofit Arkansas Immigrant Defense, formerly the Arkansas Justice Collective, provides legal services to immigrants and refugees, as well as…
A collective of churches and area groups is forming the Northwest Arkansas Sanctuary Network with the aim of publicly standing with families and…
What happens to migrant children once they reach the U.S. border has been a much discussed topic over the last month. There have been reports that the…
Dozens of faith leaders across Arkansas have signed a unity statement written by Pastor Clint Schnekloth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville…