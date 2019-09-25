© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Program Cultivates Native Grass and Wildflower Seeds

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 25, 2019 at 12:08 PM CDT
Jennifer Ogle stands on a freshly planted native wildflower plot.

The Arkansas Native Seed Program established by the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission has partnered with a dozen agencies and nonprofits, including Audubon Arkansas, to seek out and work with farmers willing to grow wildflowers and grasses to produce large quantities of locally sourced native seed for use in wildlife restoration projects throughout the state. 

