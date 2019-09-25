Program Cultivates Native Grass and Wildflower Seeds

The Arkansas Native Seed Program established by the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission has partnered with a dozen agencies and nonprofits, including Audubon Arkansas, to seek out and work with farmers willing to grow wildflowers and grasses to produce large quantities of locally sourced native seed for use in wildlife restoration projects throughout the state.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.