Gardening
The nonprofit urban teaching farm, Apple Seeds, in Fayetteville demonstrates the science and art of turning food scraps and leaf debris into rich compost…
To mark Earth Day 2021, the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville officially broke ground on it's Gardens of Indigenuity. The project, an…
The Fayetteville Housing Authority is seeking sponsors to help fund individual raised garden beds for the residents of Hillcrest Towers. A donation of…
The Arkansas Native Seed Program established by the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission has partnered with a dozen agencies and nonprofits, including…
New gardeners will be able to register for community garden plots from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Fayetteville Senior Activity and Wellness Center.…