First Weekend of October Delivers Musical Variety
Indie rock, blues, many styles of country and more are all available through the coming weekend.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
- Kal Marx, The Phlegms, Bethlehem Steel, Musclegoose at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Nick Shoulders at The Depot (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- TroyBoi at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Chris Harp at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8:30 p.m.
- Thu, Oct 3
- Jeffro Greasewood, Meadow Makers at 21st Amendment (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Josh Abbott Band, Ray Fulcher at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $23 adv, $25 day of, 7 p.m.
- Becky, Honey Collective at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Cameron Johnson at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Belushi Speed Ball, Mr. Clit and the Pink Cigarettes, Musclegoose at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Nick Shoulders, Dylan Earl at Cane Hill College (Cane Hill) - 6 p.m.
- Willi Carlisle at Nines Alley (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- JD Clayton and Nick Shirl, Caleb Cluck at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 6 p.m.
- Adelitas Way at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $17, 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
- Steve Kimock, Mountain of Venus at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 9 p.m.
- Randy Steele at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Lyle Lovett at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $49, 8 p.m.
- Bootleg Royale at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Samantha Hunt at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Brick Fields at Ramo d"Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Michigander, Brother Moses, Guys on a Bus at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Daniel Yates at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- White Collar Sideshow at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
- Basement Brew at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 10 p.m.
- Sally Barris at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Steve Kimock, Mountain of Venus at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 9 p.m.
- Day After Mourning, Miss Misery, Theddy at Nomad's South (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Mindless Souls at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Route 358 at Wright's BBQ (Johnson) - 6 p.m.
- Creek Rocks, Willi Carlisle at house show (Bella Vista) - $15.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Keith Nicholson at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- JMBLYA, Juice WRLD, Playboi Carti, Chief Keef, Murda Beatz, Lil Keed, OMB Peezy at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $89, 1 p.m.
- Johai Kafa at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Randy Steele at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Old Crow Medicine Show at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $49, 8 p.m.
- Greenland Station Bluegrass Band at Brentwood Community Center (Brentwood) - 7 p.m.
- Jesse Dean & Co at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6
- Nick Shoulders, Dylan Earl, Willi Carlisle at Maxine's Taproom (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Steve Kimock, Mountain of Venus at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 9 p.m.
- Crisco Kids, Bewitchin Pool, Molasses Disaster, The Gebharts at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree and Phillip Cannon at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- My Politic, Will Gunselman at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Godsmack, Halestrom at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $35, 7 p.m.
- White Collar Sideshow at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
- Nonpoint, Hyro the Hero, Kobra and the Zero Lotus Therum at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $18 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.