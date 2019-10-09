© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Climate Change Already Altering Ozark Forests Composition, Researcher Says

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 9, 2019 at 2:16 PM CDT
Citizen's Climate Lobby Missouri co-coordinator George Laur sits with Unviversity of Missouri Professor Emeritus Johann Bruhn at a camp on the Mark Twain National Forest.

University of Missouri-Columbia research associate professor ermeritus of forest health and mycology, Johann Bruhn, says climate change is already affecting Ozark forests. Bruhn travels with Citizen Climate Lobby Missouri co-coordinator, George Laur, educating the public. The USDA Forest Service has launched an online Climate Change Resource Center to provide guidance.

