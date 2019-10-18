© 2022 KUAF
International Gathering of Songwriters Performs in Studio

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published October 18, 2019 at 12:59 PM CDT

Last month, the House of Songs hosted its fall Northwest Arkansas Songwriters Summit. It included songwriters Johnathan Terrell from Austin, Texas, Brandy Zdan from Nashville, Tenn., Dylan Earl from Fayetteville, Judy Blank from the Netherlands, and Jamie Freeman and Elles Bailey from the UK. During the week-long summit, the songwriters, along with House of Songs Artistic Director Graham Weber, came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at KUAF to play some music for us. Heres part one of that session.

Timothy Dennis
