International Gathering of Songwriters Performs in Studio

Last month, the House of Songs hosted its fall Northwest Arkansas Songwriters Summit. It included songwriters Johnathan Terrell from Austin, Texas, Brandy Zdan from Nashville, Tenn., Dylan Earl from Fayetteville, Judy Blank from the Netherlands, and Jamie Freeman and Elles Bailey from the UK. During the week-long summit, the songwriters, along with House of Songs Artistic Director Graham Weber, came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at KUAF to play some music for us. Heres part one of that session.