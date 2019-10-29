Petition Drive Launched to Incorporate Holiday Island

After several attempts to incorprate the 1970s planned recreational community of Holiday Island in northern Carroll County, residents are circulating a petition to place the measure on the November 2020 general election ballot.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.