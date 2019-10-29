Urban Institute Releases Digital Dashboard Revealing Roots of Food Insecurity

The Urban Institute has released its Disrupting Food Insecurity Dashboard, an intuitive online public database which reveals just how certain social, health and welfare conditions are directly linked to inconsistent access to an adequate diet.
