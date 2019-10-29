© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Urban Institute Releases Digital Dashboard Revealing Roots of Food Insecurity

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 29, 2019 at 3:19 PM CDT
disrupting_food_insecurity.jpg
Courtesy
/
Urban Institute
The Urban Institute's interactive Disrupting Food Insecurity Dashboard map reveals food access inequities ranked by color, dark red indicates little access, light blue indicates plenty.

The Urban Institute has released its Disrupting Food Insecurity Dashboard, an intuitive online public database which reveals just how certain social, health and welfare conditions are directly linked to inconsistent access to an adequate diet.

