Food security
The Urban Institute has released its Disrupting Food Insecurity Dashboard, an intuitive online public database which reveals just how certain social,…
Seeds that Feed, a local nonprofit focused on collecting surplus produce that can be distributed throughout the community, is one of ten organization…
For two decades, the M & N Augustine Foundation has served meals to Northwest Arkansas residents. The organization, located on 15th street in…
Arkansas is still among the ten hungriest states in the country according to a new report. The study does indicate improvement has been made in the past…
Tyson Foods has helped stock the River Valley Regional Food Bank’s new freezer. The Springdale-based corporation donated more than 32,000 pounds of…
Each Thursday, the NWA Food Bank's senior mobile pantry travels to one of four locations in the region. There are plans to increase that number to eight…
The Little Free Pantry is located at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville. The concept is similar to that of the Little Free Library— anyone may…
For the past five years, the annual 1 Million Meals food program has provided more than 7.8 million meals for food banks and organizations in Arkansas,…
A new report shows many children in northwest Arkansas have to deal with food insecurity.MUSIC: "The Troubles" U2
A large crowd gathered Friday on the U of A campus for the dedication of the Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Campus Food Pantry. The renaming of the pantry…