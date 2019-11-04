Cave Springs to Hold Special Election

On Nov. 12, residents of Cave Springs in Benton County will decide on a temporary sales tax and bond issues aimed at improving basic infrastructure and facilities to manage the town's growing population. Early voting starts Nov. 5.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.