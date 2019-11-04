© 2022 KUAF
Cave Springs to Hold Special Election

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 4, 2019 at 4:14 PM CST
Cave Springs Mayor Randall Noblett stands in front of city hall.

On Nov. 12, residents of Cave Springs in Benton County will decide on a temporary sales tax and bond issues aimed at improving basic infrastructure and facilities to manage the town's growing population. Early voting starts Nov. 5.

 

Ozarks at Large Stories PoliticsSpecial Elections
