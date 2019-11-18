Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Exposing the Keating Five
Published November 18, 2019 at 11:58 AM CST
A new book, The Enforcers: How Little-Known Trade Reporters Exposed the Keating Five and Advanced Business Journalism, examines how a trade paper helped shed light on a major financial and political scandal. The book is written by Rob Wells, an assistant professor of journalism at the University of Arkansas.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
