Ozarks at Large Stories
University of Arkansas

Exposing the Keating Five

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published November 18, 2019 at 11:58 AM CST
A new book, The Enforcers: How Little-Known Trade Reporters Exposed the Keating Five and Advanced Business Journalism, examines how a trade paper helped shed light on a major financial and political scandal. The book is written by Rob Wells, an assistant professor of journalism at the University of Arkansas.

