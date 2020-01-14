Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Arts Council Fellowships Available
Published January 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM CST
The Arkansas Arts Council will award up to nine $4,000 fellowships in three different arts categories. Deadline for application is April 10th.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
