The Late Terry Jones Discusses "Barbarians"
Published January 24, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Eduardo Unda-Sanzana
Jones performing “The Spanish Inquisition” sketch in 2014.";s:
Terry Jones of Monty Python died this week. In 2006, he came to the University of Arkansas and during that visit he talked with us about a book and TV series, both titled
Barbarians, that examined history in a very different way.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
