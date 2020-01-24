© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

The Late Terry Jones Discusses "Barbarians"

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published January 24, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST
Terry Jones of Monty Python died this week. In 2006, he came to the University of Arkansas and during that visit he talked with us about a book and TV series, both titled Barbarians, that examined history in a very different way.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
