Arkansas Wildlife Rehabilitators Are Rare Breed

Nearly 80 volunteers across Arkansas, under special permits, take in sick, injured and orphaned wildlife to rehabilitate and release back into the wild. We visit Morningstar Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Benton County and talk with Arkansas Game & Fish Commission's veterinarian about the permitting process and need.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.