animal rescue
Three years ago, Jennifer Grayston bought an old gas station at the corner of Jenny Lind Road and Dallas Street in Fort Smith with the dream of turning it…
The all-volunteer Animal League of Washington County, which rescues abused, neglected and abandoned dogs and horses across the region, is seeing a rise in…
Nearly 80 volunteers across Arkansas, under special permits, take in sick, injured and orphaned wildlife to rehabilitate and release back into the wild.…
Best Friends Animal Society will open a regional pet resource center in Bentonville using a design grant from the Walton Family Foundation. The no-kill…
The Northwest Arkansas Partnership for Animal Welfare, or NWA PAW, is a collection of organizations working to eliminate the need to euthanize animals at…
An old gas station at the corner of Jenny Lind Road and Dallas Street in Fort Smith is being renovated into a cat shelter. The nonprofit Jen’s Kitty Rehab…
The HOPE Humane Society is the only animal shelter in Fort Smith. The no-kill shelter, which has a contract with the city, is at capacity with hundreds of…
Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge near Eureka Springs is collaborating with other large cat sanctuaries and a zoo to help combat exotic large cat breeding…