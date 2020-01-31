More From an International Gathering of Songwriters

Several international songwriters were in Northwest Arkansas in early January for the 2020 House of Songs Songwriters Summit. They also stopped by our Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at the Carver Center for Public Radio. We previously heard performances from Kaia Kater, Peter Muhkerjee, Jane Ellen Bryant and Aaron Smith. This week, we hear from four more songwriters, including Peter More, Dean Owens, Leslie Stevens and House of Songs Artistic Director Graham Weber.