Ozarks at Large Stories
University of Arkansas

Shiloh Museum Surveys History of Greek Life in the Ozarks

KUAF | By Daniel Caruth
Published January 31, 2020 at 11:46 AM CST
Pieces for the exhibit range from graduation gowns and formal dresses to pendants and notebooks.
The exhibit's curator, Kim Hosey, examines a dance card from the 1950s.
Greek social organizations first started at the University of Arkansas in 1890.
A new exhibit at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will examine the evolution and influence of Greek life organizations at the University of Arkansas from the 1800s through modern day. Going Greek: History of Fraternities and Sororities at the University of Arkansas opens Monday, Feb. 3. 

