Museums
Forty artists from across Arkansas and Oklahoma were selected to exhibit works that reflect rebirth and change — midst an ongoing pandemic. Staged in the main gallery of the Fort Smith Regional Museum of Art, the "Metamorphosis" collection will remain up through May.
The Scott Family Amazeum is seeking creative minds to help with collaboration.
A new exhibit at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will examine the evolution and influence of Greek life organizations at the University of Arkansas…
Year-round, Tulsa's Woody Guthrie Center honors its namesake, but this summer, a special exhibit is honoring his friend Pete Seeger. Artifacts on display…
Arkansas' rich heritage for knives will be honored at the Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock.
KUAR, our content partner, has this story on the only purse museum in the United States. It’s in Little Rock. MUSIC: “Fake Purse” Joey Santiago
Curator and native, Randy High, pictured (he’s the smiling fellow in the red shirt) takes us through Ozarks pioneer days, the Civil War, the Victorian Era…