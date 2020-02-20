Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Unexpected Travels on the Arkansas River
Published February 20, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST
Alexander Watson and his partner Dale Harris didn't really understand what they were doing when they bought a boat and planned to navigate the Arkansas River, but, over time, they figured it out. The adventure is recounted in Watson's book,
. River Queens: Saucy Boat, Stout Mates, Spotted Dog, America
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
