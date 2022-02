Art Ventures, a non-profit gallery in Fayetteville, marks Black History Month with an exhibition that tackles contemporary African American art and the "cultural context of blackness." Frame of Mind runs through March 6 at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center and an accompanying talk, "Black Artists and the White Gaze," by Professor Caree Banton will be held Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the gallery.