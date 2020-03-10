Ozark Literacy Council Pilots Career Education Program

The Ozark Literacy Council in Fayetteville has instituted an career training pilot program that enables students to put their new English skills to work. We meet Program Director Mina Phebus, two students enrolled in emergency medical responder training courses sponsored by Northwest Arkansas Community College, as well as their tutor Sam Gaston, a Springdale firefighter.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.