Harrison Enacts Medical Marijuana Public Use Ordinance

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 13, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
51469774_2151511068238463_5398714453019590656_n.png

The Harrison City Council has approved an ordinance to control public use of medical marijuana within city limits by patients registered to use. Police Chief Chris Graddy, who authored the draft code, discusses the rationale and how the new law will be implemented. We also survey other Northwest Arkansas municipalities which have enacted or are considering similar measures.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
