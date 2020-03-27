Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Restaurant Association Formed to Help Service Industry Employees With Bills
Published March 27, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT
Local service industry workers are stepping in to help their own through a new organization called the
Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Association. The association is taking donations to help employees who've been laid off during the pandemic pay their bills.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
