Year of the Neighbor Takes On New Meaning During Pandemic
Published April 7, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT
In January, before the pandemic hit, there was a Fayetteville effort to make 2020 the year of the neighbor. Now the idea is more important than ever.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
A coalition of Northwest Arkansas businesses and farms has created a network to make sure healthcare workers are getting hot meals while they put in long…
Several weeks ago, Jamie Horning began to paint messages of hope on a narrow side street in front of her home on North Fallin Avenue in Fayetteville, to…
Many students at the University of Arkansas find themselves in need with unexpected emergencies during the pandemic. There are now four emergency funds…
Like small businesses, local nonprofits are also feeling the strain under coronavirus social distancing guidelines, but today more than 300 of them are…
As officials tells us to stay apart during the coronavirus outbreak, a unique way of connecting in Fayetteville neighborhoods has been a howling success.