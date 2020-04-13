Arkansas Immigrant Defense Issues Annual Report

Arkansas Immigrant Defense, a nonprofit legal aid group based in Springdale, with a satellite office in Little Rock, has issued its fourth annual report, titled “A Way Through Walls.” Founder and Director Stephen Coger discusses the agency's many accomplishments and introduces us to a young Arkansas immigrant successfully served by the human rights law firm.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.