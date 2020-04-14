Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Local Internet Provider Extends Wifi to Rural Students
Published April 14, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT
School buildings are closed for the academic year, but classes are continuing online. To give students in rural parts of the region access to internet, OzarksGo is supplying wifi hotspots.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Following Governor Asa Hutchinson's announcement Sunday, schools across Arkansas are transitioning to Alternative Methods of Instruction ahead of the…
-
As schools across Arkansas close today for the rest of the week and into spring break, some restaurants in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are…
-
Beginning March 30, Arkansas PBS will begin broadcasting programming in response to mandatory school closures due to COVID-19. Arkansas AMI is…
-
In Monday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that students would continue distance learning for the remainder of the…
-
A new, free webinar series begins Thursday, April 9, to help parents of special needs children while schools continue distancing learning during the…