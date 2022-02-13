-
The Arkansas Department of Commerce is awarding a $1.9 million grant to the city of Ozark in partnership with Pinnacle Telecom to deploy fiber to homes.…
The Arkansas Department of Commerce is accepting applications for the Arkansas Rural Connect broadband grant program. The goal of the program is to…
Fort Smith Public Schools has installed new "Park and Learn" signs at its school campuses to indicate the best locations for students to access WiFi at…
School buildings are closed for the academic year, but classes are continuing online. To give students in rural parts of the region access to internet,…