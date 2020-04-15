© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Regional Animal Shelters Maintain Mission Despite Pandemic

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 15, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT
IMG_5036.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
UA room mates Cade Lopez, Scott Winterton — with Frank his newly adopted German Shepherd — Spencer Ham and Bri Weeda have formed a new pack thanks to Fayetteville Animal Services. ";s:

Most animal shelters in Northwest Arkansas have temporarily closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic, but continue to securely operate. We visit Justine Lentz, director of Fayetteville Animal Services, who is offering free dog and cat adoptions -- via social distancing on the shelter's front porch.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19Animal Shelters
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content