Regional Animal Shelters Maintain Mission Despite Pandemic

Most animal shelters in Northwest Arkansas have temporarily closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic, but continue to securely operate. We visit Justine Lentz, director of Fayetteville Animal Services, who is offering free dog and cat adoptions -- via social distancing on the shelter's front porch.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.