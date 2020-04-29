Governor Discusses Rolling Back Restaurant Restrictions, New Grant Program
On Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson laid out plans for the first phase of opening restaurants to dine-in business. For over a month now, those establishments were limited to curbside or delivery service, but on May 11, restaurants will be able to allow people inside if they follow certain guidelines. To help businesses make adjustments, the governor also announced the launch of the Arkansas Ready for Businesses grant program. To watch the full briefing, click here.