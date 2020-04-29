© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Governor Discusses Rolling Back Restaurant Restrictions, New Grant Program

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 29, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
restaurants_open.jpg

On Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson laid out plans for the first phase of opening restaurants to dine-in business. For over a month now, those establishments were limited to curbside or delivery service, but on May 11, restaurants will be able to allow people inside if they follow certain guidelines. To help businesses make adjustments, the governor also announced the launch of the Arkansas Ready for Businesses grant program. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
