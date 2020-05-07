© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories
UofAlogo100.jpg
University of Arkansas

The Pandemic's Toll on Agriculture and Farmers

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 7, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT
jhpopp.jpg
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas
Jennie Popp is the the associate dean of the University of Arkansas Honors College and professor of agricultural economics and business.

We continue our series of conversations with instructors who will lead classes in this month's forum presented by the University of Arkansas Honors College about the pandemic. Today, we talk with Jennie Popp, the associate dean of the Honors College and professor of agricultural economics and business, about the immediate and long-term effects of the pandemic on agriculture. The Pandemic forum will take place May 11 through 22. The Honors College will provide free public access to the forum by posting a recording of each class online.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories University of ArkansasUniversity of Arkansas Honors CollegeCoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content