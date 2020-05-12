0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
Apple Seeds Brings Its Kitchen to Arkansas PBS
Apple Seeds, a nonprofit based in Fayetteville, connects young people to food and nutrititon. Tomorrow morning, they'll deliver their "Cooking in the Schools" program to Arkansas school children on Arkansas PBS.