The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

Apple Seeds Brings Its Kitchen to Arkansas PBS

Kyle Kellams
Published May 12, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
apple_seeds.png

Apple Seeds, a nonprofit based in Fayetteville, connects young people to food and nutrititon. Tomorrow morning, they'll deliver their "Cooking in the Schools" program to Arkansas school children on Arkansas PBS.

