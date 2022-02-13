Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Apple Seeds
A&A Orchard in Carroll County, which delivers seasonal apples, peaches and pears to two public school districts is part of a blossoming “Farm to School”…
The nonprofit urban teaching farm, Apple Seeds, in Fayetteville demonstrates the science and art of turning food scraps and leaf debris into rich compost…
Apple Seeds, a nonprofit based in Fayetteville, connects young people to food and nutrititon. Tomorrow morning, they'll deliver their "Cooking in the…
Apple Seeds began 12 years ago as a program initiated by Ozark Natural Foods. The program has grown into a nonprofit organization that now provides school…
By next spring, the Apple Seeds Teaching Farm will be located on two acres of land at Gulley Park in Fayetteville. Local residents can tour the site…
Most harvests mark the end of the growing season, but the first harvest at the Apple Seeds Education Farm marks the beginning of many crops and much to…