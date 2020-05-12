Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Philharmonic Delivers Five-Course Dinner to Go With Music on the Screen
Published May 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
The Arkansas Philharmonic's "Evening with the Maestro" will go on Friday night. The food and wine will be delivered to patrons' doors and the music will be sent digitially.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
