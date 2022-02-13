Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Philharmonic
-
The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra will host transgender pianist Sara Davis Buechner during a week-long residency that begins July 16. Buechner will…
-
The Arkansas Philharmonic's "Evening with the Maestro" will go on Friday night. The food and wine will be delivered to patrons' doors and the music will…
-
The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra (APO) presents their closing concert of the season this weekend, with a theme of literary inspirations including…
-
The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra begins its 2018-19 season with a family friendly "Halloween Fantasia" matinee concert Saturday, Sept. 29. "Every…
-
Florencia Zuloaga always knew she would be a pianist. She grew up listening to her father and playing by ear before entering into a music conservatory at…
-
The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra tackles the irreverent P.D.Q. Bach and more for an exploration of humor in music for their November 11th performance…
-
The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra opens its 2017-2018 season this weekend by commemorating World War I and II through sonic exploration.The eclectic…
-
Experience a zoological fantasy come to life in a collaboration between the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra and NWA Ballet Theatre when they present…
-
Violinist Filip Pogady brings his "lightning-like virtuosity" to Northwest Arkansas in a performance of Tchaikovsky's violin concerto with the Arkansas…
-
Ring in the holiday season in this weekend's "Christmas with the Arkansas Philharmonic," featuring not one, but two choirs plus the symphony's very own…