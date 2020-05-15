© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

COVID-19 Positive Cummins Prison Parolee Arrested in Carroll County

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 15, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT
jed_perkins.jpg
Courtesy
/
Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Jad Perkins was arrested in Carroll County for violating his parole from Cummins State Prison.

Forty-year-old Jad Perkins was booked into Carroll County jail Tuesday after he was arrested for violating parole from Cummins State Prison. Perkins, who had been circulating in the Eureka Springs area for two weeks, had recently tested positive for coronavirus. Both Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health have responded to the incident. Hear our full report Monday. 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Eureka SpringsCummins State PrisonCoronavirusCOVID-19
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content