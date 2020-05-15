COVID-19 Positive Cummins Prison Parolee Arrested in Carroll County

Forty-year-old Jad Perkins was booked into Carroll County jail Tuesday after he was arrested for violating parole from Cummins State Prison. Perkins, who had been circulating in the Eureka Springs area for two weeks, had recently tested positive for coronavirus. Both Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health have responded to the incident. Hear our full report Monday.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.