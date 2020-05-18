© 2022 KUAF
State Investigating Possible COVID-19 Spread by Parolee in Carroll County

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 18, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT
jad_perkins.jpg
Courtesy
/
Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Cummins parolee Jad Perkins was arrested last Tuesday in Carroll County.

A parolee from Cummins State Prison, recently diagnosed with COVID-19, openly circulated for several weeks in Eureka Springs. He was arrested for defying a state self-quarantine directive and is back in Arkansas Department of Corrections custody. The Arkansas Department of Health says it's investigating disease spread in the county.

