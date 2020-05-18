State Investigating Possible COVID-19 Spread by Parolee in Carroll County

A parolee from Cummins State Prison, recently diagnosed with COVID-19, openly circulated for several weeks in Eureka Springs. He was arrested for defying a state self-quarantine directive and is back in Arkansas Department of Corrections custody. The Arkansas Department of Health says it's investigating disease spread in the county.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.