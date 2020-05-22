Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
River Valley Tourism, Events Take Economic Hit During Pandemic
Published May 22, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with our partner
, discusses how an economic slowdown has affected tourism in the Arkansas River Valley and why a stoppage of events around the world has had a big impact on Fort Smith business. Talk Business and Politics
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
While it might seem like parts of the world have screeched to a halt during the pandemic, investing in new businesses has not. In this week's Northwest…
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses how restaurant owners approach the return of limited dining inside their walls and what the…
While some states like Michigan have had high-profile protests against social distancing rules for businesses and activities, Arkansas has not. John…
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics fills us in on the back and forth between state officials and the owner of Temple Live, a venue in Fort…
Sarah Huckabee Sanders left her job as President Donald Trump's press secretary last year and returned to Arkansas for what many speculate could be a run…