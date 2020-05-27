© 2022 KUAF
Marshallese Mass COVID-19 Test in Springdale Draws Large Crowd

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 27, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT
Pansy James, administrator of the Joseph Bates Outreach Clinic, swabs a resident for COVID-19 at the mass testing event on Saturday.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese teamed up with the Arkansas Department of Health Northwest and Joseph Bates Outreach Clinic in Springdale to mass test over 200 residents for COVID-19. Individuals and families waited in long lines in vehicles at the Jones Center for Nonprofits to be tested, as well as to secure groceries donated by Tyson Foods, to be counted in the U.S. Census and to obtain free masks. 

Ozarks at Large Stories Arkansas Marshallese ConsulateCOVID-19
