Marshallese Mass COVID-19 Test in Springdale Draws Large Crowd

Over Memorial Day weekend, the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese teamed up with the Arkansas Department of Health Northwest and Joseph Bates Outreach Clinic in Springdale to mass test over 200 residents for COVID-19. Individuals and families waited in long lines in vehicles at the Jones Center for Nonprofits to be tested, as well as to secure groceries donated by Tyson Foods, to be counted in the U.S. Census and to obtain free masks.