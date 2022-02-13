Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Marshallese Consulate
-
Included in the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress in late December is the restoration of Medicaid to Pacific Islanders legally…
-
The Marshallese Educational Initiative, in cooperation with the Republic of the Marshall Islands Consulate in Springdale, are joining forces today to…
-
Over Memorial Day weekend, the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese teamed up with the Arkansas Department of Health Northwest and Joseph Bates Outreach…
-
A new Marshallese COVID-19 Task Force met for the first time this week in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Comprised of Marshallese leaders and…
-
Experts believe Arkansas is home to the largest Marshallese migrant population in the world, yet census estimates widely vary. To obtain an accurate…
-
The Marshallese Supreme Court has recently reversed a law that barred absentee voting in future elections. But an emergency motion, filed after the high…
-
The Arkansas Marshallese Consulate is hosting a remembrance for Nuclear Survivors' Day at 6 p.m. March 1 at George Junior High School in Springdale. The…