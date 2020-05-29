© 2022 KUAF
Fayetteville Lab Offers COVID-19 Commercial Antibody Testing

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 29, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT
Namidalab_HamiltonRobotics.jpg
Courtesy
/
Namida Lab
Mike Rutherford, director of laboratory operations for Namida Lab, monitors the Hamilton Star Plus automated ELISA instrument as it performs the recently validated IgG antibody assay.

Namida Lab, a private CLIA-certified laboratory, is offering COVID-19 serological antibody testing to the public at its facility in Fayetteville. The blood tests, which must be physician approved, can determine exposure to SARS-CoV-2, for both symptomatic and asymptomatic carriers. While such testing can help evaluate virus spread in populations, lab clinicians say the duration of immunity conveyed by COVID-19 antibodies remains unknown at this time.

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19 Antibody TestNamida Lab
