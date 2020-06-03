© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Federal CARES Act Aid Available to Arkansans for Home Energy Bills

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 3, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT
Becky Keogh is secretary of the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment.

 

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Arkansas over $8 million in coronavirus Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding. Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment Secretary Becky Keogh provides guidance on ways Arkansans can access the LIHEAP aid and discusses how ADEE has been operating during the pandemic. 

 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
