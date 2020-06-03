Federal CARES Act Aid Available to Arkansans for Home Energy Bills

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Arkansas over $8 million in coronavirus Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding. Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment Secretary Becky Keogh provides guidance on ways Arkansans can access the LIHEAP aid and discusses how ADEE has been operating during the pandemic.
