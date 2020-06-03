Thousands Peacefully Protest Police Violence, Racism in Fayetteville
A Fayetteville woman explains she is frustrated by the behavior of some protesters.
Law enforcement officer kneel with protesters.
Nearly 4,000 people gathered in Fayetteville Tuesday night to protest the killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer last month. The event started with speakers and a moment of silence and was followed by a march around the downtown square. The protest lasted until after midnight and despite some tense moments, it remained peaceful.