Thousands Peacefully Protest Police Violence, Racism in Fayetteville

KUAF | By Daniel Caruth
Published June 3, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
An estimated 4,000 demonstrators packed the Fayetteville square to stand against racism on Tuesday night.
The event started with speakers and a moment of silence and was followed by a march around the downtown square.
A Fayetteville woman explains she is frustrated by the behavior of some protesters.
Law enforcement officer kneel with protesters.
Despite some tense moments, the protest remained peaceful until it ended after midnight.
Nearly 4,000 people gathered in Fayetteville Tuesday night to protest the killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer last month. The event started with speakers and a moment of silence and was followed by a march around the downtown square. The protest lasted until after midnight and despite some tense moments, it remained peaceful.

