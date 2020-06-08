Bentonville Police Chief Stands With Peaceful Protesters, Discusses Clashes at Previous Rally
1 of 5
Bentonville Police Chief Jon Simpson stands with protest organizer Jessica Angelica on the steps of the Benton County Courthouse where protesters were tear gassed during a rally a week earlier.
Z. Sitek
2 of 5
The Bentonville police chief joined protesters for a moment of silence for George Floyd.
Z. Sitek
3 of 5
Between marching around the Bentonville square protesters heard from several speakers throughout the evening.
Z. Sitek
4 of 5
Protest speakers stood on the courthouse steps where law enforcement stood during the protest a week prior.
Z. Sitek
5 of 5
Sunday's protest was smaller, but more organized than the first protest on the square.
Z. Sitek
Local Black Lives Matter activists organized a second protest on the Bentonville downtown square this weekend after an initial protest a week ago ended in law enforcement deploying tear gas on protesters. During this lastest protest, Bentonville Police Chief Jon Simpson joined protesters in a moment of silence for George Floyd, whose death has sparked BLM rallies across the region and the country.