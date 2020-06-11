COVID-19 Inside Arkansas Prisons: The Past and Future

In a three-part series supported by the National Geographic Society's COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Journalists, multimedia reporter Anna Stitt takes an extensive look at the impact the coronavirus outbreak has had in Arkansas prisons. In the last three months, nearly 1,200 inmates in four state prisons have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 134 staff working at eight state prisons have also tested positive. The final report of this series, examines the past and future of the Cummins Unit, which is the state’s oldest and largest prison and is named after one of the slave plantations that had been there before.