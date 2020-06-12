© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Healthcare Providers Launch New Campaign As COVID-19 Cases Skyrocket in NWA

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 12, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
stay_strong_0.png
Northwest Arkansas Health Care Providers
/

Cases of COVID-19 have been skyrocketing in Northwest Arkansas over the last few weeks, so healthcare providers in the region ware launching a new campaign called "Safe and Strong" to remind residents of the serious nature of the coronavirus.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Mercy HealthWashington Regional Medical CenterCoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content