Healthcare Providers Launch New Campaign As COVID-19 Cases Skyrocket in NWA
Published June 12, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
Northwest Arkansas Health Care Providers
Cases of COVID-19 have been skyrocketing in Northwest Arkansas over the last few weeks, so healthcare providers in the region ware launching a
new campaign called "Safe and Strong" to remind residents of the serious nature of the coronavirus.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
