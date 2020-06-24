Arkansas Rejects Call for Mandatory Unified Mask Law

At least two Arkansas towns have passed COVID-19 emergency public mask-wearing measures with the establishment of additional county and city codes likely in the coming months. Calls for a unified mask code in Arkansas have been rejected by Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Nate Smith, saying the state's voluntary mask requirements are sufficient. So far, over a dozen states have statewide public mask-wearing mandates.
