Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Rejects Call for Mandatory Unified Mask Law

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 24, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
jordan_face_mask_0.jpg
City of Fayetteville
/
Mayor Lioneld Jordan poses with his mask in Fayetteville which passed an emergency ordinance last week requiring face coverings in most public places.

At least two Arkansas towns have passed COVID-19 emergency public mask-wearing measures with the establishment of additional county and city codes likely in the coming months. Calls for a unified mask code in Arkansas have been rejected by Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Nate Smith, saying the state's voluntary mask requirements are sufficient. So far, over a dozen states have statewide public mask-wearing mandates. 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
