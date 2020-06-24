© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Reflections in Black: Suggested Reading by W.E.B. Du Bois

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis,
Raven Cook
Published June 24, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT
web_du_bois.png
Courtesy
/
12th Media Services

In this critical moment in American history, confronting racial inequality has come to the forefront. Following the death of George Floyd, many have wondered what to read and where to begin to better understand the plight of Black Americans. Today, we start a series of suggested readings with a look at The Souls of Black Folk by W.E.B. Du Bois.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Reflections in Black
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Raven Cook
Reflections in Black is a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large, hosted by Raven Cook. Reflections in Black is dedicated to exploring the legacy of Black Americans, both in the United States and around the globe, by providing resources for understanding and hope for all people.
See stories by Raven Cook
Related Content