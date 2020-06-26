Northwest Arkansas Land Trust Expands Boston Mountain Wildlife Corridor

The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust has purchased a 300-acre parcel called Blackburn Bluffs Preserve, west of the scenic I-49 Bobby Hopper Tunnel. The preserve is adjacent to Rotten Bluff Hollow, a privately owned NWARLT- conserved 725-acre property, which together create a wilderness area through which wildlife can pass safely under the interstate. The acquisition also anchors ongoing efforts to establish the Boston Mountain Wildlife Corridor, connecting a state park and two national forest sections.



