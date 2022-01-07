© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas ER Travel Nurse Endures as Pandemic Front-Line Responder

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 7, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST
IMG_3934.JPG
Courtesy
/
Donna Foster
Licensed ER travel Registered Nurse Donna Foster wears COVID-19 safety gear, including faceshield and positive air pressurized respirator, at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland in April 2020.

Eureka Springs resident Donna Foster is a licensed emergency room travel registered nurse, fulfilling assignments across the country. Over the past 21 months she's dealt with surges of critically ill patients, from elders, immune compromised and children, showing up at her ERs infected with SARS-CoV-2. She's gone public with her arduous journey, to educate and warn the public to get vaccinated. In Arkansas this winter, nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations involve people who are unvaccinated. 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories COVID-19COVID nurse
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
