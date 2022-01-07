Arkansas ER Travel Nurse Endures as Pandemic Front-Line Responder

Eureka Springs resident Donna Foster is a licensed emergency room travel registered nurse, fulfilling assignments across the country. Over the past 21 months she's dealt with surges of critically ill patients, from elders, immune compromised and children, showing up at her ERs infected with SARS-CoV-2. She's gone public with her arduous journey, to educate and warn the public to get vaccinated. In Arkansas this winter, nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations involve people who are unvaccinated.