Ozarks at Large Stories

'Project Safe Neighborhoods' Program Aims to Deter Rising Violent Crime in Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 12, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST
18425502_1373367459366242_8074973530363205292_n.jpg
Courtesy
/
U.S. Western District of Arkansas

The U.S. Department of Justice is delivering more than $17 million dollars in “Project Safe Neighborhoods” grants to 88 federal jurisdictions, including two in Arkansas to quell rising violent crime. Clay Fowlkes, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas says one key component of the program is community policing — building good relations between law enforcement and local citizens. 

Ozarks at Large Stories Gun policygun violenceViolent Crime
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
