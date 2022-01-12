'Project Safe Neighborhoods' Program Aims to Deter Rising Violent Crime in Arkansas

The U.S. Department of Justice is delivering more than $17 million dollars in “Project Safe Neighborhoods” grants to 88 federal jurisdictions, including two in Arkansas to quell rising violent crime. Clay Fowlkes, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas says one key component of the program is community policing — building good relations between law enforcement and local citizens.
